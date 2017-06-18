DU admissions: Course or college, what’s your choice?

As Delhi University’s (DU) cut-offs are about to be announced (St Stephen’s has come out with its list), nerves are all a-flutter as students brace for the next hurdle in the race to admissions. Some have already made up their minds about the college they want to study in while others remain undecided about the course they want to pursue. We chatted up with a few students to find out what they have in mind.

Paromita Gupta of Loreto Convent is banking on DU’s entrance-based admission. “It gives people with an aggregate of less than 90% (in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Boards), a chance to secure a seat”, she says. She maintains that course ought to be an aspirant’s prime concern.

Mahak Jain of Mount Carmel School is not looking at DU but at a fashion design course as she’s passionate about designing. “I’m fairly content with my aggregate. Since I’m applying to the National Institute of Fashion Technology, I’m not complaining about the cut-offs”. Engineering aspirant Kavya Casshyap of The Air Force School, too, isn’t disheartened with an aggregate of 84.7% (Class 12 Boards). She quotes her father: “There is a difference between being a good student and a good engineer. While the former scores great marks, the latter invents great things.”

Meanwhile, there are other students who are still indecisive. “Though I’ve set sights on BA (Hons) political science, I may end up with a BA (prog) course, eventually”, says Lydia Jayakumar of Carmel Convent School. Her heart, however, is set on political science and economics, “two subjects that I love”. She cites high DU cutoffs as the reason for her decision.

Prachi Sharma from Queen Mary’s, finds herself in a similar position. “I wish to pursue BA (Hons) psychology from Hindu College, but I doubt that I’ll meet the cut-offs”, she says. Her plans include“dropping a year or pursuing the same from a different college”.For English enthusiast Chingri Shimrah of Sanskriti School, a bachelor’s degree in English is on the cards. However, he has been driven to “question my choice of course”, owing to the news of a marginal rise in the already soaring DU cut-offs. “I may have to settle for BA (hons). History – my second choice”, he adds.

Clearly, the battle is yet to be won. Which side are you on?

The authors are HT Campus Journalists, batch of 2017.