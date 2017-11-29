DU colleges struggling to pay salaries as Kejriwal govt holds back funds

A group of Delhi University colleges, fully funded by the state government, are struggling to pay their staff salaries as the government has maintained that money will only be released after they form governing bodies. There are 12 colleges in DU that are fully funded by the state government.

After an “interim” relief from the government, however, the colleges in question will be able to pay the salaries for November. As things stand now though, the colleges do not have the funds to pay their staff in December.

The issue arose after the Arvind Kejriwal government announced in July that it would withhold funds for 28 colleges, partially or fully funded by it, as the Delhi University had not formed governing bodies (GB) as required. Among those, the 16 partially funded colleges have adequate funds for now as 95% of their grants come from the University Grants Commission.

With the government having released funds till September, the crunch for the 12 colleges started in October and the institutions were forced to divert funds and use surplus funds to pay salaries to their staff. The government had announced that it would pay funds for release of salary for October as an “interim measure” after colleges complained they would not be able to pay their staff.

Atishi Marlena, advisor to education minister Manish Sisodia, said the government sanctioned the release of funds on Monday as promised to DU Teachers’ Association as an interim relief.

About the salaries for November, Marlena said, “The rest of the money will be released after the formation of the GB.”

But with funds meant for October coming only on Tuesday, the colleges again found themselves in a tight spot this month.

“For giving our staff October’s salary, we had to divert some funds. Today (Tuesday) morning, we received the funds for the last month. But this is only interim and we will face the same crunch next month,” said SK Garg, principal, Deen Dayal Upadhayay College.

Payal Mago, principal of Shaheed Raj Guru College, said unless the matter is resolved, the colleges will continue to face the problem at the end of every month. “The funds government promised have come in November and it is not even sufficient to pay salaries. But this is no solution as the government has only released funds for one month. We will pay this month’s salary using last month’s fund. But what about December?” she asked.

Poonam Verma, principal, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, expressed similar concerns.

The tussle over the formation of the GBs has left these 12 colleges scrounging for funds with the staff hoping each month that their salary arrives on time.

The governing body of each college has 15 members out of which five are nominated by the government.

The government and the university are unable to finalise the GBs with both blaming the other for the delay. Government officials said they had sent a list of names to the university after selecting it from a panel that DU had sent, but in October the university withdrew the original panel and sent a reduced panel for selection of names. There has been no update since then.