DU course profile: Home science is not just about sewing and cooking

Home Science is a multidisciplinary course which encompasses five specialisations -- Food and Nutrition, Human Development and Childhood Studies, Fabric and Apparel Science, Development Communication and Extension, Resource Management and Design Applications. It is a scientific discipline which equips a student with a variety of life skills.

Home Science integrates the application of Sciences and Humanities to enhance the human environment.

Presently, Home Sciences is being offered in two premier colleges of the University of Delhi, namely Institute of Home Economics and Lady Irwin College. They both offer BSc (Pass) and BSc ( Hons) programmes in Home Science. Masters and doctoral programmes in all five areas of specialisation and PG Diplomas in Dietetics and Public Health Nutrition and Health and Social Gerontology are also being offered.

Lady Irwin College has a B. Ed programme especially in Home Science for students to pursue the teaching profession. BSc Home Science (Hons.) is also being offered in Bhagini Nivedita College. Students also have an option to study one paper of Home Science under the BA Program of Delhi University.

Unfortunately, Home Science is a misnomer as it tends to get associated with domestic science. However, the myth surrounding the discipline that it merely involves cooking and sewing needs to be challenged. It is a well-established professional discipline with opportunities for Dieticians, Food Technologists, Counsellors, Interior Designers, Apparel Merchandisers, Media professionals, Social workers etc.

The debate is on for Home Science colleges to open their doors for young men too. This will help to break the stereo types and make young men and women equal partners in managing their home and professional arena.

The journey of Home Science colleges from the mid nineteenth century has been remarkable. They started as finishing schools for the elite but have grown as institutes of higher learning providing an array of professional opportunities. Today Home Science is a contemporary discipline whose curriculum is periodically revised to keep pace with the development programmes of the nation.

It is a field of inter disciplinary studies making use of the various domains of knowledge namely Physical Sciences, Life Sciences and Social Sciences. The students are groomed holistically as they are exposed to a wide spectrum of subjects like Food Science, Human Physiology, Consumer Education, Apparel Science, Media Studies, Development Communication etc. Workshops, seminars, field visits, laboratory experiments, internships and research are an integral part of its curriculum.

Associate Professor, Department of Development Communication &Extension, Institute of Home Economics, University of Delhi