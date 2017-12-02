DU’s School of Open Learning students still waiting for study material

Students at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) are yet to receive printed study material while personal contact classes are yet to be started, teachers from the institute have alleged. The students are usually given their study material at the time of admission between July and September.

Teachers from SOL held a protest on Friday against the administration’s alleged mismanagement resulting in administrative and financial irregularities.

“Students are yet to receive printed study material which has happened for the first time in the 55-year history of the institution. Students are at a loss. Postgraduate students were issued photocopies of the material only a week before their semester examination,” said J Khuntia, president, SOL Teachers Association (SOLTA).

The situation may be particularly problematic for postgraduate students as they appear for exams under the semester system, which means their first exams are held in December or January. The first exams for undergraduate students are usually scheduled in May-June.

The Teachers Association alleged that the personal contact programme (PCP) committee consisting of teachers of SOL had submitted its recommendations to start contact classes for students in October 2017.

“But the administration paid no heed to the same and no PCP classes have commenced yet. PCP classes are outsourced and internal faculty members have been kept away from the programme in which they had been involved since the inception of the institution,” a statement from SOLTA said.

SOL director CS Dubey said that the delay in giving study material to students was caused as SOL was planning to move to choice-based credit system (CBCS) which would have required different study material. “But since the proposal could not get approval at the last stage, we are continuing with the existing system. This caused the delay in printing the study material,” he said.

Khuntia said that the SOL staff council has been made redundant and the teachers are completely alienated from the decision-making process. The association said that no study centre for the students has been constructed yet at Tahirpur even though more than a decade has passed since the DDA allotted land free of cost for the purpose and this has resulted in penalties.

“School of Open Learning has been converted into a school closed for learning as students’ interest has been compromised by not giving them study materials and contact classes in time,” DU teachers’ association (DUTA) president Rajib Ray, who led the teachers’ delegation to meet the director Dubey, said.