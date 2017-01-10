DU’s SRCC set to go cashless from tomorrow

In a first among city colleges, Delhi University’s prestigious Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) will go cashless from Wednesday for various transactions ranging from fee submission to payments at the canteen.

Vittshala, the financial literacy cell of the college launched by Union Minister Arun Jaitley, on Tuesday concluded a two-day awareness programme “Digi-mela” for making this metamorphosis possible, officials said.

“The college will become completely cashless by tomorrow. Students, teachers and staff members will also explain to them how to make Aadhaar-based payments,” said professor Anil Kumar, convenor of Vittshala.

The college claims that it will be the first institute in the national capital to go completely cashless. “The college canteen, photocopy shop, cooperative store and the famous ‘Irfan’s’ are all being prepared to function cashless. The student interns from the cell are explaining students about the five possible ways of cashless transactions and are ensuring that all vendors are equipped with the required resources and training for the same,” he added.

The five methods that the financial cell has identified include SBI Buddy (e-wallet by SBI), Paytm, BHIM (unified app by Indian government), Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), USSD Banking Service.