DU secrets: Miranda’s cats, SRCC’s hundred versions of aloo bhujia and Hindu’s missing pizzas

As Delhi University (DU) is set to release its cutoff list, finalising all admissions to the undergraduate programme, students would want to find out the quirky and interesting things about their colleges. Here are a couple of things we’ve put together for your.

Miranda House

“The Mushroom Huts record a higher attendance than classes themselves”, says Keziah Hangsing, a third-year BA (Hons) political science student, talking about the coffee centre just beside a mushroom shaped shed (boasting of the best frappe in DU). Mushroom is the most active point at Miranda House where students sit, chat, work, scream and do anything and everything. “The huts are abuzz with student activity and are – in every sense – very happening”, she says.

Think twice before you declare Mirandians the sole residents of their college hostel. Fun fact: The college is also known as the Cat Kingdom – and for good reason. The students and their feline counterparts co-exist harmoniously.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

Irfan’s place, a kiosk stationed near the boys’ hostel, is a hot spot. The menu boasts of diverse variations of the aloo bhujia. “Multiple combos like bhujia patty, bhujia stuffed in omelette and bread are served”, says Pulkit Chaudhary, a first-year BCom (Hons) student. “That guy serves the most unorthodox of recipes and it actually tastes good”, he adds.

For Tia Ozukum, another first-year BCom (Hons) student, the fact that SRCC offers only two UG courses viz BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics, is in fact a boon. “Naturally, the students here are like-minded, especially in terms of career-orientation”, he says.

Hindu College

If you’re a political enthusiast, then Hindu College is the place to be. Shivani Shankar and Tanisha Dhariwal, both first-year BA (Hons) political science students, maintain that the students’ parliament serves as a training ground for aspiring politicians. “There is intense political campaigning and actual contesting”, says Shankar, who has witnessed audacious internal politics and acute polarisation between panels. However, implicit campaigning can at times be a bother. “Some seniors approach us with a political agenda”, feels Dhariwal.” A few of them “forge personal ties, only to exert their political influence later on”, adds Shankar. Regardless, the experience is edifying.

Enough discussions on what this college has; let’s shift our attention to what it doesn’t have. PAM, abbreviation for Pizzas and More is a prominent student adda, which serves everything but - wait for it - pizzas. And yet, it’s more popular than the college canteen. “PAM is love”, declares Asra Siddiqui, another first-year BA (Hons) political science student. “They serve the most exquisite hot dogs and spring rolls, apart from scrumptious burgers”, she says.

St Stephen’s

At St Stephen’s, the prime hang out spots are the College Cafeteria and the Science Dhaba. “Nimbu paani costs just Rs 8 for which we seldom receive change, so it actually costs Rs 10”, says Jimmy Abraham, a first-year BA (Hons) economics student. But, he’s not complaining as the pocket-friendly café makes survival in college easy. The Café Tree, located outside the Café, is another popular spot. “It is often decorated to promote events organised by societies. The music society traditionally marches towards the tree through the college halls to promote their orientations”, says Songayam Zimik, a third-year BA (Hons) English student.

“The Science block is at a fair distance from the café and so the dhaba is essential for scientists looking to grab a quick bite in between classes”, adds Abraham. The highlight, however, is the ‘gazebo’ – a table surrounded by wooden stumps for seats. “Unlike the Café, the dhaba is open till 10 pm, making it popular among resident scholars”, says Samuel Davidson, a second-year BSc (Hons) mathematics student.

Ramjas College

DU is strictly a non-smoking zone, and the Sutta Lane is a shaded, cool area close to the college and “is a great place to chill for smokers and non-smokers alike”, says Recho Teron, a final-year MA English student. “It is one of a kind spot and appeals to the students. Even more so as one seldom finds teachers here”, he adds.

The author is an HT Campus Journalist, Batch of 2017