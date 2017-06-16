DU Speak: What you expect when you join college Vs What you really get

When joining Delhi University, every aspirant has certain expectations from their college and college life. But, as many seniors (the so called ‘DU veterans’) might tell you, things don’t really go the way you planned. What is the usual fuccha expectations towards college? Great infrastructure, rocking cultural fests, a friendly faculty, a canteen that serves delicious food, and all the fun that is usually shown in movies. We decided to talk to a few students and do a reality check on what really happens, and this is what we found.

REEL VS REAL LIFE

via GIPHY

Expectation:

Amish Behl* of Sri Venkateswara College clearly expected a lot from his college. “I had seen the general image of colleges to be these really cool places where one could chill. Bollywood made me believe that I could sneak away from college for parties, have a bash, roll with the coolest gang and forget the school culture we got so used to. College was this mecca of all things cool in my mind,” he says.

Reality:

However, his Bollywood dreams were slashed on the first day of college. “It still is pretty fun, but Bollywood seems to have misled us all along. No fancy cars, or uber cool people roaming around, and what hurts the most is that it sometimes is stricter than school. If you look at it properly, college is basically school where you don’t have to wear a uniform. What a dissapointment.”

WHERE IS THE FEST?

via GIPHY

Expectation:

Neha Bhalla* of Indraprastha College for Women expected her college to have a rocking fest, thanks to the Delhi University’s image of hosting grand college fests. “Since it’s a Delhi University college, and is in close proximity to the North Campus, I expected the fest to be huge and a star-studded affair. I also expected the activities to be super fun,” she says.

Reality:

What she really got was a dud fest that did not live up to her expectations. “There was extremely low footfall (and no celebrities either). The stalls put up and the activities undertaken at the fest were also not that interesting.”

THIS ‘CAFE’ IS NOT SO FANCY

via GIPHY

Expectation:

Much like every other student who joins Lady Shri Ram College, Ishita Sharma, too, expected a lot from the college’s famous cafeteria (just what they really call their canteen). “It is called a café, and if at all you call it a canteen, you are said to have broken the ethical code of college culture. I had high expectations in terms of the quality and taste of food, and also the feel,” she says.

Reality:

The canteen.. errr... cafe did not really amaze her. “The quality and taste deteriorated over time, especially after the cafe was taken over by new contractors. Also, the food was overpriced, despite the low quality offering that lacked in taste too. And it’s not a very happening place.”

REALITY IS BETTER

via GIPHY

Expectation:

When Nishita Sharma got her admission in Aryabhatta College, she wasn’t as pumped with expectations. “Since it is an off-campus college, and also one not many have heard of, I did not expect the college to have a good faculty at all,” she says.

Reality:

However, her perception changed once she attended a few classes. “I felt like I had judged the college too soon. Soon after admission, when a few classes took place, I realised that the faculty is brilliant, especially the ones for our course, B.Com.”

AS FUN AS EXPECTED

via GIPHY

Expectation:

Every student wishes for their college to be chilled out and fun, and Devanshi Malik of SGTB Khalsa College expected the same. “My college is located right at the beginning of North Campus, and I expected it to be really chill. I also expected it to be relaxed in terms of attendance, and hoped the teachers would be approachable and friendly too,” she says.

Reality:

Devanshi says that thankfully the college delivered. “ I am glad my bubble remained intact. You don’t get any marks for low attendance, but at least you are not debarred from attempting the examinations (something that happens in most colleges). The teachers, too, are really friendly and approachable. What else could I want now!”

STRUMMING THE WRONG STRINGS

via GIPHY

Expectation:

Vivek Singh* had really high hopes from the college’s music society when he joined Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC), and hoped that it would fuel his passion for playing the guitar. “DCAC had a reputation for having one of the coolest music societies on campus. They were even known for Knight Shades, a band from the college which one many accolades,” he says.

Reality:

He feels that while everything started well, things did not end up the way they should have. “The society was indeed cool and did welcome me in as a member. We still do try to deliver something as great as our previous batches, but the college seems to have a different plan for us. The band, instead of staying true to its image, was asked by the college to perform ‘Vande Mataram’ and other songs (which aren’t really cut out for someone with potential for rock music) when the NAAC team was visiting. So much for all the rockstar dreams.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more.