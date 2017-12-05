DU to launch PG diploma course in cyber security and law ‘shortly’

Delhi University will soon launch a post-graduate diploma course in cyber security and law to train professionals with practical handling of the issue.

The university said it has received approval from the statutory bodies to start the course. “This programme caters to the niche domain of cyber security with a unique combination of cyber laws,” said DU registrar Tarun Das.

With this programme the university intends to move into the domain of teaching and research in cyber security and allied disciplines, Das said.

“The course envisages training professionals with practical handling in detection of vulnerabilities and creating resilient system therefrom,” he said.

The university said the new programme addresses the dire need of professionals in the domain of cyber security and intends to produce professionals capable of administrating the end to end security for varied virtual platforms and websites, banks and financial intermediaries, social media platforms, industrial applications, mobile data and cloud interface as forefronts.

“The course is well equipped to cater the needs of industry for employment as well as entrepreneurship opportunities,” the registrar said.

The university recently also started a school of journalism which offers an integrated five-year journalism programme with students having the option to exit after completing a bachelors course in three years.