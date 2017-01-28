Easy transfer for Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers from next academic session

To bring in stability in the work culture, the government has decided to do away with abrupt postings of Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers by allowing them 10 years in a school and only three transfers in their career, within the zone of their choice, sources said.

The new proposal, approved by the KV Sangathan, is likely to be rolled out next academic year (2017-18) from April. The move is expected to enable the teachers to track the progress of the students over a period.

There are 1,128 KVs in the country, with more than 55,000 teachers and over 12 lakh students.

The entire country will be divided into six zones based on geographical locations and the teachers will be asked to give the choice of the zone for their posting. “This will ensure stability of tenure and will promote quality work as regular transfers affect classroom teaching,” said a source in the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

“This is a welcome step as getting postings and transfers done is difficult. There are times when we even try to get recommendations from MPs. If we will be frequently transferred how will we concentrate on the growth of the child? There has to be some sort of stability in the job,” said a KV teacher posted in Delhi.

The Group of Secretaries appointed by Prime Minister Modi had also recommended a similar policy to promote stability in the work culture of teachers. Sources said regular transfers of teachers hamper teaching activities and affects their morale too. “There are some teachers who are shifted regularly while others stay in one school for years. There has to be a greater transparency in the recruitment and transfer,” said a senior official.

Recently, the KV commissioner issued strict warning to teachers asking them not to put political pressure on the Sangathan to get their transfers done. It is learnt that a number of teachers and employees had sent a representation to HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and others to get their choice of posting.

KV teachers and employees were also asked to sign a letter, stating they will not pressure the administration for transfers and postings of their choice. A circular was issued last year to all the principals of KVs that strict action will be taken against the teachers who breach the warning.

TSR Subramanian, former cabinet secretary who headed the committee that prepared a blueprint of the new national education policy, had also referred to such political interferences that affect the quality and credibility of education. He had recommended that transfer, selection and promotion of teachers should be more transparent.