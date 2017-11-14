Education reforms expected after survey analysis: Javadekar

More reforms in school education may be brought after a detailed analysis of the National Assessment Survey (NAS) has been done by March next year, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Under the nationwide survey conducted on Monday, learning competencies of students of Class 3, 5 and 8 were tested and over 25 lakh students sat for the exams.

“This is an extremely credible survey... because surveys done by foreign agencies tend to have a small sample size,” Javadekar told reporters in New Delhi.

“First results (of NAS) will be out by the end of November and a detailed analysis will be done by March that will help us with more reforms wherever needed.”

The minister said that to execute the mammoth exercise, 1.7 lakh “field investigators”, including BEd graduates and teachers, were appointed.

In addition, a total of 12,000 officials from different departments, excluding that of Education, were present as “observers”, he said.