Engineering students urged to join Smart India Hackathon

Noida: Students of engineering colleges in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been asked to participate in the upcoming Smart India Hackathon 2018 by December 15 in order to showcase their skills and provide valuable inputs to the ‘Digital India’ initiative.

Smart India Hackathon 2018 is the second edition of the digital initiative in which more than 45 ministries and their respective departments will directly engage with thousands of technical students and challenge them to build digital solutions to build efficiency and plug revenue leakages and corruption.

“I encourage all students of AKTU (Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University) affiliated institutes to apply for the Hackathon competition and showcase their talent at the national level. Institutes must also share the details of the event with students,” Dr Vinay Pathak, vice-chancellor, AKTU, said.

A meeting was held in Noida on Thursday between state university representatives and 70 private colleges under the ‘Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme Phase III (TEQIP- PIII),’ where institutes were asked to encourage students to participate in Smart India Hackathon 2018.

The HRD Development ministry launched TEQIP in 2002 with an aim to improve and support the quality of technical education and to enhance existing capacities of the institutions.

Any student pursuing a technical course from a AICTE/UGC-recognised college can apply for the contest at https://innovate.mygov.in/sih2018/ . The last date to apply is December 15 and only groups comprising six students from the same institute can compete. The winning group will be awarded Rs 1 lakh while the first runner-up will be awarded Rs 75,000 and second runner-up Rs 50,000.

Regarding the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) regulations, Dr Pathak said that all efforts will be made to implement AICTE mandates which include compulsory induction training of newly admitted students, internship and promotion of start-up activities.