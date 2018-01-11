Exam season begins: CISCE, CBSE date sheets released

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the schedule for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2017.

Also, the Class 10 and 12 exams under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start from March 5, the board announced on Wednesday.

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exams will start on February 7 and end on April 5 while the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exams (Class 10) will begin on February 26 and end on March 28.

The ISC exam will begin with physics paper 2 on Februry 7 and will end on April 2 with psychology.

The ICSE exam will begin with English paper 1 on February 26 and will end with environmental science to be held on March 28.

The council stated the date of ISC exams 2018 may be subject to change provided chief election commission declares date of assembly elections that are due for certain states.

In addition to the time given for writing the paper in both ICSE and ISC exams, candidates will be given extra 15 minutes to read the question paper.

The CBSE class 12 exams will end on April 12 and CBSE class 10 on April 4. The entire exercise will be completed in 38 days that will give more time for evaluation, a CBSE official said.

A total of 28.24 lakh students have registered for the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams. For class 10, a total of 16.38 lakh students, including six transgender students, have registered. A total of 11.86 lakh, including 2 transgender students, are scheduled to appear for class 12.

To see detailed schedules of both the examination candiates may visit the official website of CISCE and CBSE official website.

The CBSE class 10 board examinations will be mandatory from this year after a gap of seven years. In 2009, the human resource development (HRD) ministry had said the class 10 exams will be made optional, and this option started in 2010-11.

This year for the class 10 board exams, while 80% weightage will be given to the exam, 20% will be for regular class performance.