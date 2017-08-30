Focus on why you join college: Javadekar

Students who have joined college this year are being given a welcome letter signed by Prakash Javadekar wherein the HRD minister has stressed on the fact that freshers should focus on the work for which they joined the institution.

Not only this, the letter also asks students to remember that taxpayers, especially the poor, are subsidising their education and they have to be responsible.

“We have kept the fee in higher educational institutions, especially the ones managed by the government, minimum. You should realise that the people of this country, especially the poor, are subsidising your education with their sweat and toil, and by the taxes that they pay. While you continue your study at least cost, please remember those who have actually paid for your education and your responsibility for their well-being when you come out the institution. I am expecting you to develop a sense of social obligation for the society at large, who have great hopes from you as you study here,” he said.

To ensure students engage with the human resource development (HRD) minister, he has given out details of his website and social media sites so that they can take up issues with him.