Why are top organisations hiring GATE candidates?

Jobs in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) - government-owned companies - are much coveted by engineering graduates. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2017 (GATE) candidates should know that clearing the exam will help you launch your career in a reputed PSU like Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), among others.

GATE test dates are February 4-5 and 11 and 12. Admit cards can be downloaded here.

You must remember though that to join a PSU through GATE you must have in-depth knowledge of and understanding of the fundamental principles of engineering. GATE evaluates the general and technical aptitude of a candidate. PSUs shortlist candidates on the basis of GATE scores and call them directly for interviews based on these scores.

In a few years, PSUs recruitment through GATE has increased remarkably. Candidates may note that GATE 2017 scores are considered one of the most important parameters for selection in the top PSUs. Other prominent PSUs include Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL); Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) and others. Positions to be filled include those of mechanical engineers (ME), civil engineers (CE) etc. Here’s a list of PSUs recruiting through GATE.

PSUs which have come out with details of recruitment of GATE candidates include the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO, a military agency of the government of India. The scores of the candidates in GATE 2017 will be a determining factor in their selections. This will qualify them for the next selection round, the personal interview in which a candidate’s understanding of different facets, skills and attitude will be assessed. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the GATE score and PI (personal interview) scores. For dates, DRDO application forms through GATE, click here.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), one of the biggest manufacturing and engineering companies in India, is involved in the manufacture, design, construction, engineering, commissioning, servicing and testing of a huge range of services and products for major areas of the economy like defence, oil and gas, water, transmission, industry, transportation (railways), power and renewable energy, with more than 180 product offerings to fulfil the demand of these areas. As a manufacturing and engineering company, BHEL also recruits engineering graduates through GATE 2017. The company will have about 30 vacancies for mechanical engineers and 20 slots for electrical engineers. For more details on applications processes at BHEL, click here.

