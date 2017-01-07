GATE 2017 not to be postponed despite clashing with poll dates

The upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 will not be postponed despite clashing with assembly election dates next month, officials told HT on Saturday.

The exam dates – February 4-5 and 11-12 – coincide with polls in Punjab and Goa – which vote on February 4 – and Uttar Pradesh – which votes in seven phases starting February 11.

GATE chairman GJ Chakrapani said students would not be affected by the polls. “It has nothing to do with our due schedule and students will be able to give the test without any anxiety,” he told HT.

A source at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the organising institute for the examination this year, however, advised test-takers with objections or complaints to seek clarifications. They can call 01332-284531 (9.30 am to 5.00 pm, Monday to Saturday) or email gate@iitr.ernet.

This comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education said it was planning to defer Class 12 board examinations by a week to avoid clashes with poll dates. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, which organises the ICSE and ISC exams, has already rescheduled some of the exam dates.

GATE is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science and seven IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, HRD ministry.

It tests the comprehensive understanding of engineering and science students of various undergraduate subjects. The test scores are used for admission to master of engineering, master of technology and PhD programmes in higher educational institutes in India.

Other examinations such as Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for engineering and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for medical studies will not be impacted as these will be held in April and May, respectively.

Interestingly, the official GATE website, iitr.ac.in/gate and gate.iitr.earnet.in, was down on January 7.