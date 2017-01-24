GATE 2017: smart strategies to help you get a big score

A well-planned strategy is crucial for cracking any competitive test. For Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017, it is necessary for candidates to get familiar with the format and consolidate their strong areas. Start with the relevant books for the subject, including the books for fundamental and basic concepts as well as for specific problems. Also go through previous years’ question papers. MV Reddy, course director, GATE, Triumphant Institute of Management Education, says candidates must note down the concepts (definitions, unit, dimension etc.) as well as necessary theories, formulae etc.

“Try to solve a variety of problems from different sample papers. Use logic and tricks in solving problems. Conduct self tests based on various chapters and try to achieve a very good score. Go for self tests based on the whole syllabus. In the revision stage, concentrate more on the selected topics. This is not the time to start reading again from scratch. You need to go ahead with short notes and revise whatever practice questions and answers you have read before. Identify topics which you have not covered at all,” says Reddy.

Sharing her success mantra, Ronika Goswami, who bagged all-India rank 1 in GATE 2016, says, “I started my GATE 2016 preparation from November 2015. My strategy for the test was to get all the basic concepts cleared first. For that, I followed the standard books for all the subjects. The focus in the last two months was on solving as many questions as possible. I started the paper with the general aptitude section as it is very scoring. Then I attempted the two-mark questions as they require more calculations. Then I tackled the one-mark questions.”

As the candidates are not permitted to carry a scientific calculator to the exam centre, they will have to get used to virtual calculators. Make sure you have enough practice of using these calculators. “With the exam going online, a lot of practice will be needed to get familiar with a computer based test. Also keep in mind that the test will have numerical answer questions, wherein you have to enter an answer, instead of choosing between four options. So avoid guesswork,” says Mohit Goel, CEO, Gateforum.