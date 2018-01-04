GATE 2018 admit cards released, here’s how to get yours

GATE 2018 or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering admit cards were released today, ie January 4.

The examination is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE and the HRD ministry.

This year GATE will be conducted by IIT Guwahati .

Steps to get your admit card

1. Check the official gate website or www.gate.iitg.ac.in

2.Login with your credentials at http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in

3. Once you get to the main page, login if already registered or key in your enrollment ID or email address and password

4.Download and take a printout of your admit card, preferably in colour.

Qualifying in GATE enables candidates to seek admission to or receive financial assistance to master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering/technology/architecture and doctoral programmes in relevant branches of science in all institutions supported by MHRD and other government agencies.

GATE tests the comprehensive understanding candidates in various undergraduate subjects in engineering/technology/architecture and post-graduate level subjects in science.

This year’s exam will be conducted for 23 subjects and be spread over February 3 and 4 and February 10 and 11.

GATE scores reflect the performance level of a candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on examination data collected over several years.

GATE 2018 scores will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.