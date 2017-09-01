GATE 2018: Registration starts for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, apply here

Registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) have started today (September 1). To start registering, go to https://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/.

Conducted this year by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the test is regulated jointly by seven IITs (Guwahati, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai) and IISC. It’s mandatory for students seeking admission to PG engineering courses such as MTech and ME offered by IITs, NITs, other GFTIs as well as private institutions. GATE scores also allow candidates direct admission to PhD courses.

GATE dates and timing

The GATE schedule released by IIT Guwahati says the exam will be held on February next year with results released on March 17, 2018. The 23 subjects or papers will be distributed over February 3 and 4, and February 10 and 11, 2018.

More than nine lakh aspirants applied for GATE 2017 with qualification percentage was mere 16%.

To register for GATE you need to have your enrolment ID or email address ready.

Steps to register

1. Click on https://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/

2. Key in your enrolment ID/email address

3. Enter your GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) password

4. Enter captcha

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) using GATE scores to shortlist the candidates for employment, among others, include Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Power Grid Corporation of India.