GATE dates unchanged after assembly poll announcement

The upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 is unlikely to be postponed despite clashing with assembly election dates in five states next month, officials told HT on Saturday.

The exam dates – February 4-5 and 11-12 – coincide with polls in Punjab and Goa – which vote on February 4 – and Uttar Pradesh – which votes in seven phases starting February 11.

But a source at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the organising institute for the examination this year, said he “did not think the polls would impact the test.” However, he advised test-takers with objections or complaints to seek clarifications from the GATE chairman, Prof GJ Chakrapani.

This comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education said it was planning to defer Class 12 board examinations by a week to avoid clashes with poll dates. The The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, which organises the ICSE and ISC exams, has already rescheduled some of the exam dates.

GATE is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science and seven IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, HRD ministry.

It tests the comprehensive understanding of engineering and science students of various undergraduate subjects. The test scores are used for admission to master of engineering, master of technology and PhD programmes in higher educational institutes in India.

Other examinations such as Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for engineering and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for medical studies will not be impacted as these will be held in April and May, respectively.

Prof GJ Chakrapani could not be reached for comments. The official GATE website, iitr.ac.in/gate and gate.iitr.earnet.in, was also down on January 7.

For any GATE queries, contact telephone number 01332-284531 (9.30 am to 5.00 pm, Monday to Saturday) or email gate@iitr.ernet.in.