Get ready for SAT 2017; deadline to apply is January 10

If you are planning to study in a US college, you first need to clear the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The SAT is an admission test accepted by most US colleges. The College Board has programmes to encourage all students to pursue higher education. Income-eligible SAT takers receive college application fee waivers and all students can opt for student search service to receive free information about admission and financial aid from colleges, universities, and scholarship programmes.

Some colleges require or recommend that you take SAT subject tests, especially if you’re applying to take specific courses or programmes. Even colleges that don’t require subject tests may accept them and use them in admission to get a more complete picture of applicants.

In general, you should take SAT subject tests right after you’ve completed the recommended classes, because the material will still be fresh in your mind. In some cases, this may mean spring of your freshman or sophomore year. For the language tests, however, it’s best to take these tests after you’ve studied the language for at least two years.

Read more

The SAT subject tests that you take should be based on your interests and academic strengths. The tests are a great way to show colleges your interest in specific majors or programmes of study (e.g., engineering, pre-medical, cultural studies), and to highlight your strong points. Remember, even if a college does not require subject test scores, submitting your scores may enhance your college application.

The next SAT and subject tests will be held on January 21, 2017. The deadline to register is January 10, 2017. The subject tests will be held for literature, US history, mathematics level 1, mathematics level 2, biology (ecological or molecular), chemistry, physics, French and Spanish. For details on registration and colleges that accept the scores, click here