Eye on global rankings, govt to dole out Rs 20,000 cr to 20 educational institutes

The Centre plans to extend crores of rupees in financial assistance to 20 state-run and private educational facilities over the next five years in an effort to propel them into the list of top 100 institutions across the globe. Ten institutions from each category will be picked for the purpose.

Each institution will receive Rs 1,000 crore from the ministry of human resource development (HRD), higher education department secretary Kewal Kumar Sharma said in an address to students and faculty members during the 67th Foundation Day of IIT Kharagpur on Friday. “Institutions will have to write to the ministry for availing the financial aid. You can ask for it too,” he said.

The Modi government was intent on reforming the education sector, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar had said recently, adding that India will “achieve international rankings in the next 10 years”.

Sharma said the HRD ministry has also decided to give a monthly allowance of Rs 70,000 to every research fellow covered under the Prime Minister Research Fellowship programme. According to IIT Kharagpur students, research fellows currently receive around Rs 25,000 a month.

“This is a very good scheme. It will help research projects and the nation in the long run,” said IIT Kharagpur director Partha Pratim Chakrabarti. The institute will apply for the special grant and strive to achieve global ranking, he added.

Not a single Indian university had appeared in the top 100 list of the Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Rankings, released in June this year.