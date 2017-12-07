Gyan Darshan available through communication satellite GSAT-10: Ignou

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) said on Thursday that the telecast of its educational broadcast channel Gyan Darshan is now available through Indian Space Research Organisation’s advanced communication satellite GSAT-10.

The acting vice-chancellor of the university, SB Arora, said the restart of Gyan Darshan was a major achievement and said he was hopeful that this endeavour will go a long way in improving the quality of higher education.

Gyan Darshan is an educational channel which carries programmes on Ignou’s courses, general awareness programmes, and interactive sessions with subject experts and scholars besides promoting nationalism, harmony and peace.

Its downlink frequency is 3831 Mhz with LNB frequency 5150 Mhz and the symbol rate is 7200 SPS with vertical polarity and ¾ FEC, the university said in a press release.

Kapil Kumar, director of Ignou’s Electronic Media Production Centre (EMPC), said the channel is available free of cost and it is a “must carry channel for all Cable/TV/ DTH and IPTV operators.”

Kumar added that these programmes are also beneficial for students of the formal education system and also available world over through webcasting from 11am to 5pm.

The schedule of the programmes, which are being telecast 24 hours, is available on the university’s website.