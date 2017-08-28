Hindu college has to resolve girls hostel fee issue on own: UGC to DCW

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday told the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) that Hindu college authorities have to resolve on their own the issue of charging of higher fee at the girls hostel.

According to a DCW statement, the Executive Secretary of the UGC, PK Thakore, on Monday appeared before the DCW following summons issued by the latter on the issue.

Thakore told commission chairperson Swati Maliwal that the issue is related to the college authorities and they will have to solve it on their own as “UGC has no role in this matter”, the statement said.

Maliwal said the fees of the boys hostel is much lower than that of the girls hostel. The girls are facing the brunt due to this “discrimination”, which is not acceptable, according to the statement.

The Commission had summoned the UGC executive secretary over higher fee in girls’ hostel than boys’ hostel and other “discriminatory” rules in Hindu College.

Also many colleges do not have girls’ hostel due to lack of funds and grants of many other colleges are stuck with the UGC, the commission alleged in a statement.

The DCW has written several letters to the UGC on all these issues.

The commission had written a letter to the UGC on February 8. The commission had urged the UGC to take action on all pending proposals of educational institutions so that more girls’ hostels could be constructed and the girls could get education in a safe and secure environment.

The commission had also written a letter to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on this issue and had appealed them to resolve the issue of charging higher fees in the girl’s hostel.

Taking action on the commission’s letter, the HRD ministry has asked the UGC to send a report on this issue to the ministry, the statement said.