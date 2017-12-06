HOS result for Class 10, 12 September exam 2017 declared, check it now

Board of School Education, Haryana on Wednesday declared the results for Haryana Open School (HOS) Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams. The examinations were held in September.

Steps to check the results:

1) Visit the official website of Board of School education Haryana (BSEH)

2) Click on the link to enter website

3) Click on the link for result in the top Navigation bar

4) Click here to go to the login page for secondary exam result

5) Click here to go to the login page for Senior secondary exam result

6) Enter roll number or name

7) Click on find results

The result will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out of the result and also save it on your computer.