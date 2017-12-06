 HOS result for Class 10, 12 September exam 2017 declared, check it now | education$high-school | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 06, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

HOS result for Class 10, 12 September exam 2017 declared, check it now

Board of School Education, Haryana on Wednesday declared the results for Haryana Open School (HOS) Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams.

education Updated: Dec 06, 2017 15:30 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Board of School Education, Haryana on Wednesday declared the results for Haryana Open School (HOS) Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams.
Board of School Education, Haryana on Wednesday declared the results for Haryana Open School (HOS) Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams.(Getty Images)

Board of School Education, Haryana on Wednesday declared the results for Haryana Open School (HOS) Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams. The examinations were held in September.

Steps to check the results:

1) Visit the official website of Board of School education Haryana (BSEH)

2) Click on the link to enter website

3) Click on the link for result in the top Navigation bar

4) Click here to go to the login page for secondary exam result

5) Click here to go to the login page for Senior secondary exam result

6) Enter roll number or name

7) Click on find results

The result will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out of the result and also save it on your computer.

more from education
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you