HP TET 2017 admit card for JBT and SHASTRI exam issued, download it now

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday released the admit card for the JBT and SHASTRI Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017. The exam will be held from September 3 to September 17. The Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) TET and Shastri TET examination will be held on September 3.

Steps to download the admit card:

1) Visit the official website of HPBOSE

2) Click on the link for TET 2017

3) Click on the link for Download admit card for JBT, SHASTRI TET 2017’

4) Key in your application number and date of birth

5) Click on submit

6) The admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Download it on your computer and take a printout

The admit card will not be sent to candidates separately by post. The admit card contains candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, address of the examination centre, and test schedule. Candidate should carefully check the admit card and, if there is any discrepancy, bring it to the notice of the board.

It must be brought to the exam hall. If a candidate does not find the admit card on board’s website they should inform its office with a record of submission of online application form.

If a candidate cannot get the admit card before the exam begins, they should meet the centre superintendent at least one hour before the exam at the centre with a print out of the computer generated online last confirmation page.

Candidates must bring hard card board, blue or black ball point pen, and reach the exam hall 30 minutes before the commencement of the test.

Exam pattern

The question paper will consist of 150 objective type questions carrying one mark each and candidates will get a maximum of 150 minutes to solve them. There shall be no negative marking.

The minimum qualifying marks will be 60%.

The TET qualifying certificate would remain valid for an appointment for seven years from the date of issuance.