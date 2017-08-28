HP TET 2017 admit card: When and where to download

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the admit card for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 in a few days.

According to the prospectus, the admit card will be released five days before the exam is scheduled to be held. The exam will be held from September 3 to September 17.

The Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) TET and Shastri TET examination will be held on September 3. The TGT (non-medical) and language teacher TET exam will be held on September 9, TGT (arts) TET and TGT (medical) TET exam will be held on September 10 while Punjabi and Urdu TET exams will be held on September 17.

The admit card will be uploaded on the board’s website but will not be sent to candidates separately by post. It will be issued to only those candidates who have submitted their complete application form in time and fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria.

It will contain candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, address of the examination centre, and test schedule. Candidate should carefully check the admit card and, if there is any discrepancy, bring it to the notice of the board.

It must be brought to the exam hall. If a candidate does not find the admit card on board’s website they should inform its office with a record of submission of online application form.

If a candidate cannot get the admit card before the exam begins, they should meet the centre superintendent at least one hour before the exam at the centre with a print out of the computer generated online last confirmation page.

Candidates must bring hard card board, blue or black ball point pen, and reach the exam hall 30 minutes before the commencement of the test.

Exam pattern

The question paper will consist of 150 objective type questions carrying one mark each and candidates will get a maximum of 150 minutes to solve them. There shall be no negative marking.

The minimum qualifying marks will be 60%.

The TET qualifying certificate would remain valid for an appointment for seven years from the date of issuance.