HRD likely to table IIM Bill in Budget session of Parliament

The human resource development (HRD) ministry is likely to table the proposed draft of the Indian Institutes of Management Bill in the upcoming budget session of the Parliament after it got an approval from the law ministry.

The Bill to grant statutory powers to the IIMs and these institutes to give degrees is expected to be presented to the union cabinet shortly for approval. If passed, it will allow the premier management institutes to give away degrees instead of post-graduate diplomas.

Some of the major provisions of the draft Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017 it is learnt, include granting powers to the IIM Board of Governors to get an inquiry conducted by a person not below the rank of a High Court judge against a Director if it is found that an institute has not performed as per the provisions of the proposed Act.

Also, according to the proposed draft, the Board of Governors of IIMs will be able to evaluate the performance of the institutes within the first three years of establishment in case of the new IIMs and every few years after that.

Following consultations, the HRD ministry had earlier decided to remove a provision under which President will not be the Visitor of the IIMs. All major government-funded institutes, including IITs and central universities, have the President of India as their visitor.

Sources said that the government has been keen to grant more autonomy to these institutes and more powers have been granted to their governing boards.

It is learnt that earlier, the draft Bill contained a provision to have the HRD minister as the chairperson of a Coordination Forum, but after consultations it was decided that a selection panel would choose the chairperson.