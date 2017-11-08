HRD minister elated with people’s contribution to ‘digital education’

New Delhi Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that people were contributing on all aspects of ‘Digital Education’ and it pleased him when he reviewed the progress made.

Javadekar made the remarks on the concluding day of the two-day national workshop ‘Chintan Shivir’, which was organised by the Department of School education and Literacy, and Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Talking about the workshop, the union minister said that there was a desire among the participants to do something for the country.

He also assured the participants that the endeavour would be carried forward as education was national agenda and “we believe in people’s participation and education transformation”.

The National Workshop on School Education divided the participants into five groups, wherein they discussed Digital education (students and teachers), experimental education, life skill education, physical education and value education and thereafter made presentations and recommendations to the union human resource development minister.