HRD minister Javadekar all praise for SRCC’s national ranking, NAAC rating

Delhi University’s Shri Ram College Of Commerce (SRCC) came in for praise by human resource and development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar for its top grading of A-plus by the NAAC and third best college position in India in his ministry’s National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings .

In his keynote address as chief guest at SRCC’s 91st annual day, Javadekar, apart from praising SRCC’s NAAC rating and NIRF ranking, said there was a real need to move research from theoretical topics to live projects. Only hard work and determination would help students achieve their targets, he advised.

SRCC’s Annual Day was celebrated on Thursday April 13 ,2017. Journalist and SRCC alumnus Rajat Sharma was also a guest of honour. On the occasion, besides release of research journals, students were awarded medals, prizes and certificates of appreciation for their academic achievements and work done in extra curricular activities and sports. Distinguished alumni from various walks of life were also felicitated for excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Shriram, chairman of the college governing body, said the NAAC and NIRF inputs had given an opportunity to SRCC for introspection. The challenge was how the teaching and learning process and student-oriented facilities could be improved further. Recalling activities of the college during 2016-17, principal

R P Rustagi noted that besides an international conference at Kigali (Rwanda), college students had organised an international conference at Dubai in March 2017 which was attended by 200 student delegates from 17 countries.

In his speech, guest of honour Sharma said that in view of increasing competition, extracurricular activities had an important role to play in career making.