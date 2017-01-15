HRD ministry to appoint G Gopal Reddy and Sushma Yadav as new UGC members

The HRD ministry has decided to appoint senior academicians Prof G Gopal Reddy, associated with Osmania University, and Sushma Yadav, professor of public policy, as members of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Reddy has over three decades of experience of teaching political science and has also been associated with various reputed teachers’ associations.

Yadav, who teaches political science, has won several awards and been member of several panels appointed by the government bodies to look after various issues.

“The HRD ministry has decided to appoint Prof G Gopal Reddy and Dr Sushma Yadav as members of the UGC,” a senior official in the ministry said.

According to the UGC Act, the Commission can have a Chairman, a Vice-Chairman, and 10 other members, which are appointed by the Centre. The term of a UGC member is three years.

Presently, the UGC has strength of 9 members, including its chairman Ved Prakash, whose term is about to end in a few months. It is learnt that the HRD ministry has already taken steps to form a three member committee to search for a new chairperson.