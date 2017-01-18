HRD ministry to conduct ‘Hackathon’, encourage students to solve govt’s concerns

Can suspects be identified and recognised using digital technology? Can there be a digital threat map of cyber attack? These are among some of the concerns of various ministries of the Modi government to which students will try to find out a solution during the Hackathon 2017 to conducted by Union HRD ministry.

Students from various institutions across the nation will try to come up with solutions to around 600 such problems and concerns of the ministries during the Hackathon 2017, the last date to register themselves for it is January 31, Union HRD Minister Union HRD ministry told reporters at an event conducted by the AICTE.

The winners will get a chance to work with the HRD ministry, he said, adding that students will have form a team participants for the event, the dates of which is yet to be announced.

Javadekar said that the central government is focusing on using digital technology to find solutions to various issues and problems.

Citing an example, he said, to check plagiarism in PhD theses, a technology - turnitin - will be used.

Several other interesting problem statements brought forth by various ministries, like having a mobile app for real time inventory of blood availability during disasters or using social media to track intelligence or vigilance related data, will be solved.

The others being having games for propagating AYUSH systems of medicine while another ministry wants to have gaming apps, etc for the elderly people.

The Department of Posts has sought a “Bag Tracking and Alert System” and a “Preventing Frauds-Analytical Tool”.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has called for developing a crowd sourcing solution for disease outbreaks.

The UGC has sought for a system which can help take action against fake universities while the Environment and Forests ministry called for a digital mechanism for assessment of Prey–Predator population dynamics of a protected area.