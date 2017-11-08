Huge scope for research in pharmacy: Here’s what you should know

There is a huge scope for research in pharmacy in India , as the country has emerged as a major global player in drug production and marketing.

India has been known as the largest exporter of generic drugs, particularly to the United States. However, today, the country is also emerging as a hub of pharmaceutical research and development. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, India’s growing economy coupled with its changing “epidemiological profile” with cardiovascular problems and other chronic diseases, make it a strong candidate to become a future powerhouse of R&D and manufacturing in pharma.

Today there are increasing opportunities for research work in pharmaceutics, and many subjects to work on for a PhD, related to the pharmaceutical industry, as also in other fields of life sciences and biotechnology.

Some of the institutes offering the PhD include Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow ( CDRI) which offers PhD programmes in different areas of life sciences /biotechnology/ chemical/pharmaceutical sciences, directed towards new drug development, biochemistry, fermentation technology, molecular and structural biology, parasitology and toxicology, and other subjects. The department of Pharmacy, BITS, Pilani undertakes research projects funded by industries and government agencies such as CSIR, UGC, AICTE, DST and MHRD, and in collaboration with top pharmaceutical companies. The Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Department of Pharmaceutics, Varanasi, also accepts candidates for the study of PhD in pharmacy. The Institute of Pharmacy, Nirma University, Ahmedabad offers PhD programmes in pharmaceutics and pharmaceutical technology, pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmaceutical analysis, pharmacology, pharmacognosy. The Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai offers Ph.D. (Tech) in four branches: pharmaceutics, pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmacology, and pharmacognosy.

Other institutes include Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research(DIPSAR), Delhi, and Jamia Hamdard Deemed University, Delhi which offer several PhD programmes in pharmaceutical biotechnology, analysis and medicine.