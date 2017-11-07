IBPS clerk 2017 pre-exam training admit card/call letter released, download it now

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday issued the pre-exam training call letters for exam to recruit of clerk (CRP CLERKS-VII) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations.

Steps to download the pre-exam training call letters:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download call letter(admit card) for CRP CLERKS-VII running on the top of the page

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The call letters for CRP CLERKS-VII pre-exam training will be available till November 25.

The pre-exam training for Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees will be held from November 13 to November 18.