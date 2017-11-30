IBPS clerk 2017: Preparation strategy for reasoning

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) clerk 2017 exams are round the corner and it’s time to buck up and get set for it. The prelims are on December 2, 3, 9 and 10 and mains on January 1.

Reasoning is one of the challenging sections in the exam with quant and reasoning consuming a large chunk of the candidates’ time. Therefore, it is advised that you attempt the sections after answering questions that you think are easy. However, if your concepts are clear and you practice regularly you can score big in reasoning.

Topics versus questions

Topic Vs Questions TOPIC QUESTIONS Coding Decoding 4 Inequalities 5 Syllogism 5 Blood Relation 2 Direction Sense 2 Seating Arrangement 6 Puzzles 6 Miscellaneous 5 Total 35

Categorise reasoning section

As reasoning is one of the most time-consuming sections in the IBPS clerk exam, to categorise the section in terms of difficulty can be a good trick. Identify questions as simple, medium and complex and attempt these in the same order. This way you will be able to answer more questions on time.

Reasoning questions – simple

•Classification/odd pair

•Series completion/analogy

•Direction based /direction sequence

•Number, ranking and time sequence

•Alphabet /dictionary

Questions around these topics should be attempted first. There will be approximately 10-12 questions around these topics in the IBPS clerk exam.

Reasoning questions – medium

•Inequalities

•Blood relations

•Coding decoding

•Syllogisms

•Data sufficiency

Candidates can expect approximately 15-17 questions covering these topics in the exam. Practice is the mantra to master these questions.

Reasoning questions – complex

•Seating arrangement

•Puzzles

•Input output machine

There will be 10-15 questions from this section. Attempt these at the end depending on the time left. Do not attempt a question unless you are confident.

Reasoning books you can refer to

•Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by Dr RS Agarwal

•Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey

•Magical Book of Puzzles by K Kundan

Practice IBPS Clerk Mock Tests

Attempt previous years’ question papers

This tip is almost relevant for all exams. Solve previous years’ question papers to evaluate your knowledge and speed and to understand the flow of questions. You can also check solved question papers of previous years for reference.

Final tips for the exam

•Manage your time well

•Do not spend too much time on any question

•First try to clear cut-offs, then attempt every question

•Read the instructions for each question well

The author is CEO and co-founder at Oliveboard, an online preparation portal for MBA, banking and government exams.