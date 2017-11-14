IBPS clerk prelims 2017 admit card: How and where to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to release the call letter or admit card for the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2017 (CWE Clerk VII) 10 to 15 days prior to the test, an official, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said on Monday.

Accordingly, candidates can expect the admit card to be released around November 17 for the online exam that is scheduled to begin on December 2. Candidates should note that Hindustan Times does not have any firm date for release of admit card of the exam.

Steps to download the call letter after they are released:

1) Go to IBPS’s official website

2) Click on link for download of CWE- CLERK -VII - Preliminary Exam Call letter on top

3) You will be directed to a new login page

4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

5) Enter Captcha code and click on login to download the call letter

Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will be of one-hour duration with three sections carrying 100 marks for 100 questions. To be successful, candidates need to qualify in each of the three sections by securing the cut-off marks set by the IBPS.

One-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for each wrong answer. There will be no penalty for leaving questions unanswered.

IBPS issued a notification in September, saying it will conduct the exam on December 2, 3, 9 and 10 to fill up 7,880 clerical posts in participating banks.

The results will be declared later in December.

The main exam will be held on January 21, 2018. The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates will be made in April 2018.

All the dates are tentative.

Note: Please visit the IBPS’s official website regularly for the latest updates.