IBPS PO, Clerk, RRB officer, assistant exams 2017-18 tentative calendar issued

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday issued tentative calendar for online Common Written Examination (CWE) for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in 2017-18 on its official website.

The Preliminary examination for CWE RRB-VI officer scale I and office assistants will be tentatively held on September 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2017. The single examination for officer scale II and III will be held on November 5, 2017. The main examination for officer scale I will be held on November 5 and office assistants will be on November 12, 2017.

The preliminary examination for probationary officers (PO)/management trainee posts in various public sector banks (CWE PO/MT-VII) will be held on October 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2017, while the main examination will be held on November 26, 2017.

Read more

The preliminary examination for recruitment of clerks (CWE CLERK-VII) will held on December 2, 3, 9 and 10, 2017, while the main examination will be held on January 21, 2018.

The IBPS will hold two-tier examination for recruitment of specialist officers from CWE-VII onwards. The candidates will have to appear in preliminary examination. The shortlisted candidates will have to take the main examination. The main examination will have questions only from professional knowledge. The details about preliminary and main examinations will be provided on IBPS official website in due course. The marks obtained in the preliminary examination will not be considered while preparing the final merit list and the marks obtained in the main examination will only be considered for short listing candidates for interview.

The preliminary examination for specialist officers (CWE SPL-VII) will be conducted on December 30 and 31, 2017, while the main examination will be held on January 28, 2018.

Note: The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both preliminary and main examination, wherever applicable.