IBPS office assistant admit card/call letter 2017 released, download now

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the admit cards of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2017 for recruitment in participating regional rural banks (RRBs). The admit cards will be available for download until September 24, 2017.

The online preliminary examination for office assistants (Multipurpose) will be held on September 17, September 23 and September 24, 2017 (if required). The results of the online preliminary examination for office assistant will be declared in October 2017.

Steps to download the call letter/admit card for office assistants preliminary exam 2017:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download online preliminary exam call letter for CRP RRBs-VI office assistants (Multipurpose) running on the top of the page

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

No hard copy of admit cards will be sent to the candidates.

The online examination will be held in two phases: preliminary and main. Candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs. Out of the total posts announced for RRBs recruitment 2017, 8,298 posts are for office assistants.

The preliminary examination will be of 45-minute duration, for office assistant there will be 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of numerical ability. The medium of exam will be Hindi/English.

To be successful, one needs to qualify in both the tests by securing a minimum cut-off marks set by the IBPS.

The commission has also issued information handout for CWE (Online) for office assistants (Multipurpose) in regional rural banks. Candidates should read the handout carefully.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has already issued the officer scale 1 exam and pre-exam training call letters for officers scale I and office assistants (multipurpose).

Note: Visit IBPS’s official website regularly for latest updates.