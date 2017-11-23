IBPS Officers (Scale I, II and III) main exam result 2017 today

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will on Thursday declare the result of online main examination for recruitment of officers scale I, scale II and scale III in regional rural banks (RRBs). The examination was held on November 5,2017.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to view result of online main examination for CRP RRB VI officers

3) You will be directed to a new page with links to go to the login page for result of Officers Scale I, Scale II and Scale III

4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

5) Click on login and the result will be displayed

Candidates who clear the main exam will be called for an interview which will be tentatively held in December.

The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates for officers scale I, II and III will be made in January 2018. All these dates are tentative.

Note: For the latest news and updates on the examination, candidates should visit the official website of IBPS regularly.