IBPS PO 2016 exam interview call letter released, download them here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the call letter of candidates to appear in the interview for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees in various public sector banks and other participating organisations (CWE PO/MT-VI). The results of the main examination was declared on December 8, 2016.

Candidates can download their call letter from IBPS’s official website until February 14, 2017.

Read more

Steps to download call letter:

1) Visit the official website

2) Click on the link to download ‘call letter for CWE PO/ MT VI running on top of the page’

3) Enter your registration number/roll number and password / DOB (dd-mm-yy format) on the login page that opens

4) Enter the captcha code and click on login

5) Call letter will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a print out and save on your computer for future reference

Or click here to directly go to the login page.

The interview will be held in January/February 2017, and the provisional allotment to the selected candidates will take place in April 2017.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the official IBPS website for details and updates.