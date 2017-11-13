IBPS PO main admit card/call letter 2017 released, download it now

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Sunday issued the call letters/admit cards for online preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CWE PO/MT-VII) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The admit cards will be available for download till November 26.

Steps to download the IBPS PO main exam call letters:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download call letter (admit card) for PO/MT-VII main exam

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration number and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The online main exam will be held on November 26 and its result will be declared in December. The interview will be held in January/February 2018, and the provisional allotment to the selected candidates will take place in April 2018.