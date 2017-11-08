IBPS PO prelims score card 2017 released, check it here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the scores of candidates for the online preliminary examination to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CWE PO/MT-VII). The result of the exam were declared last week. The examination was held on October 7, 8, and 14.

Steps to check the scores:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to view ‘scores of online preliminary exam CWE PO/MT-VII’

3) You will be directed to a new page to log in

4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

5) Click on login and the result will be displayed

The scores will be available for viewing until November 26.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam and shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview.

The online main exam will be held on November 26 and the result will be declared in December. An interview will be held for successful candidates in January or February 2018 and the provisional allotment will take place in April.

IBPS plans to recruit 3562 probationary officers (PO)/management trainees in various public sector banks and other participating organisations through this process. Out of these, 1738 vacancies are for unreserved candidates, 961 for Other Backward Class, 578 for Scheduled Caste and 285 for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly check the official IBPS website for latest updates. All the dates given above are tentative.