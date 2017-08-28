IBPS RRB VI prelims admit card/call letter released, download now for officers scale 1 exam

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday released the admit cards of officers Scale I preliminary examination 2017 for recruitment in participating regional rural banks (RRBs). The admit cards will be available for download until September 16, 2017.

The online preliminary examination for officer scale I will be held on September 9, September 10 and September 16, 2017 (if required).

Steps to download the call letter/admit card for officer scale I exam:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download preliminary exam call letter for CRP RRBs-VI officers scale I running on the top of the page

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

No hard copy of admit card will be sent to the candidates.

The commission has also issued information handout for CWE (Online) for officer scale-I in regional rural banks.

The preliminary examination will be of 45-minute duration, with two sections carrying 80 marks for 80 questions.

For officer scale I there will be 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of quantitative aptitude while for office assistant there will be 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of numerical ability. The medium of exam will be Hindi/English.

To be successful (for both posts), one needs to qualify in both the tests by securing a minimum cut-off marks set by the IBPS.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has already issued the pre-exam training call letters for CRP RRBs-VI officers scale I and CRP RRBs-VI office assistants (multipurpose) in participating regional rural banks (RRBs) on its official website. The pre-exam training for officers scale 1 will be held between August 28 and September 3, while that for office assistants it will be held between September 4 to September 9.

Note: Visit official website of IBPS for latest news and updates.