IBPS SO prelims result 2018 declared @ ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-VII) to recruit approximately 1,315 Specialist Officers (SO) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The result will be available for viewing until January 18, 2018.

Steps to check IBPS SO Prelims result:

1) Go to official website of IBPS @ www.ibps.in/

2) Click on the link to view result for CRP SPL-VII preliminary exam

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration number and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The online preliminary exam was held on December 30 and 31, 2017.

Out of the 1,315 posts, 120 posts are for IT Officer (Scale-I), 875 are for Agricultural Field Officer (scale-I), 30 are for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I), 60 are for Law Officer (Scale-I), 35 are for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) and 195 posts are for Marketing Officer (Scale-I).

Important dates (tentative):

Download of call letter for online exam – Main | January 2018

Online examination – Main | 28.01.2018

Declaration of result of online Main examination | February 2018

Download of call letters for interview | February 2018

Conduct of interview | February 2018

Provisional allotment | April 2018