IBPS SO recruitment 2017: Application process begins, to close on November 27
The application process for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) examination for recruitment of approximately 1,315 Specialist Officers’ in participating banks began on Tuesday.
Only online applications will be accepted and candidates can apply until November 27. Candidates must read the recruitment notification carefully before applying to check eligibility conditions and other details.
Interested candidates can apply for the exam by going to the official website or clicking here.
Steps to apply:
1) Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ on page that opens
2) Enter your basic information on registration form carefully and click on save and next
3) Note down provisional registration number and password displayed on the screen
4) Candidates can open saved data using provisional registration number and password and edit if required
5) Upload your scanned photograph and signature as given in guidelines
6) Fill online application form carefully
7) Use Save and next facility to verify details
8) Click on Final submit button after ensuring all details are correct
9) Pay exam fee/intimation charges (Application form is integrated with payment gateway)
10) Fee can be paid by using debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS or cash cards and mobile wallets
11) On successful completion of the transaction, an e-receipt will be generated
12) Take print out of e-receipt and online application form
The application fee is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates and Rs 600 for others. The bank transaction charges have to also be borne by the candidates.
The first stage or the online preliminary exam will be held on December 30 and 31, 2017.
Other important dates
Result of online exam – preliminary | January 2018
Download of call letter for online exam – Main | January 2018
Online examination – Main | 28.01.2018
Declaration of result of online Main examination | February 2018
Download of call letters for interview | February 2018
Conduct of interview | February 2018
Provisional allotment | April 2018
All the dates are tentative.
Note: Visit official website of IBPS regularly for details and latest updates.