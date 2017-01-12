IBPS SO recruitment exam (CWE SPL-VI) admit card released, download it here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday issued the call letter (admit card) for specialist officers (SO) recruitment examination (CWE SPL-VI) on its official website. The call letter will be available for download until January 29.

Steps to download the call letter:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download call letter for CWE Specialist Officers VI exam running on the top of the page

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Or click here to directly go to the login page.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination hall. IBPS has also issued an information handout for students appearing in the examination which can be found on the official website or at the end of the story.

The online examination for selection of candidates for Specialist Officers’ cadre posts is tentatively scheduled on January 28 and 29, 2017. Candidates who clear the online written examination will be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the participating organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.

The exam will be held to fill 335 vacancies for IT Officer (Scale-I), 2,580 vacancies for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), 65 vacancies for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), 115 vacancies for Law Officer (Scale I), 81 vacancies for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) and 946 vacancies for Marketing Officer (Scale I). The total vacancies for all the posts to be filled is 4,122. The number of vacancies announced is provisional.

Dates to remember (tentative ):

Online examination : January 28 and 29, 2017

Declaration of result (CWE): February 16, 2017

Download of call letters for interview: February 24, 2017

Interview: March 2017

Provisional allotment: On or after April 1, 2017

Note: For details regarding: participating organisations, eligibility criteria: Age, educational qualification, Nationality, relaxation of age for certain category of candidates, the structure of online written test, penalty for wrong answers, cutoff marks, interview etc, candidates should go through the recruitment notification on IBPS’s official website.