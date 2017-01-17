ICAI CA final and CPT Nov/Dec 2016 exam results declared, check them here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in November 2016 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2016 on its official website on Tuesday.

The merit list of (candidates securing a minimum of 55% and above marks and upto the maximum of 50th Rank in the case of final examination in accordance with the decision of the Examination Committee) on all India basis have also been made available on the website . As the website is working slowly you may be able to see the results after a while.

Candidates can check their results on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to the ICAI website

2) Click on the link for the result of the exam in which you have appeared

3) Log in with your roll number and PIN number or registration number.

4) Enter the text as shown in the empty box and submit

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

You can receive your results via SMS. The service will be available through India Times.

Register for results through SMS:

a) For final examination result: CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is your six digit final examination roll number. For example: CAFNL 000136)

b) For CPT result: CACPT(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is your six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number. For example: CACPT 000121)

and send the message to 58888.