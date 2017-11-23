ICAI CPT admit card for December 2017 exam released, download it now

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit Card for Common Proficiency Test (CPT) December 2017 examination on its official website. The examination is scheduled to be held on December 17.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to the ICAI website

2) Login using your Login ID (i.e. Registration Number) and password

3) Click on the link in front of admit card

4) Admit cad will be displayed

5) Take a printout and download it on your computer

The admit card will not be sent to candidates in physical form.

ICAI has also issued instructions to the candidates sitting in the examination which can be accessed by clicking here.

Note: Candidates can visit the FAQs on subject hosted in the FAQs section of www.icai.org for more details.