ICSE and ISC exam 2017: Revised timetable to be released shortly

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts ICSE and ISC examinations will soon release the revised timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The board had to reschedule the examination as the dates were clashing with the forthcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

A notification issued on the official website of the board says that ‘the revised timetable for the examinations will be issued shortly.’

According to the schedule issued earlier, the Indian School Certificate exams were to begin on February 6 and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exams were to start from February 27.

The ISC art paper 1 was scheduled for February 11 and the first phase of the polls for 73 seats is also lined up for the day. The computer science paper 2 was to be held on February 15 that clashes with the second phase of polls for 67 seats in the state.

Similarly, the ISC English paper 1 and 2 was to be held on February 23 and 27 that clashes with the fourth and fifth phase of the elections for 53 and 52 seats. Lastly, the physical education paper 1 (theory) was to be held on March 8, the last phase of the polls.

Likewise, the ICSE English language paper 1was scheduled for February 27 when the fifth phase for 52 seats will be conducted. The art paper 1 is slated for March 4 and second language and modern foreign language paper will be held on March 8.