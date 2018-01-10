ICSE board exams to begin on Feb 26, ISC on Feb 7

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the schedule for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2017 on Wednesday.

The ISC exams will begin on February 7 and end on April 2 while the ICSE exams will begin on February 26 and end on March 28.

The council mentioned that the date of ISC exams 2018 may be subject to change provided chief election commission declares date of assembly elections that are due for certains states.

In addition to the time given for writing the paper in both ICSE and ISC exams, candidates will be given 15 extra minutes to read the question paper.

Students can check the examination schedule on the official website www.cisce.org