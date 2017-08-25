ICSI (Company Secretaries) executive and professional exam results declared, check yours

The results of the executive and professional programmes of the company secretaries examinations held in June 2017 were declared today, on August 25.

The results are available with subject wise breakup of marks on the website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (www.icsi.edu). ICSI is providing the facility of downloading of e-result-cum-marks statement by the examinees of the executive programmes.

Results are also being sent through emails to students who had registered their requests with their email IDs on the institute’s website.

Steps to check your results

1.Click on the website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (http://www.icsi.edu/).

2. Check the drop down menu and select your examination, executive or professional, and key in your roll number.

3. Download and take out a printout.